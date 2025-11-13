Home Court Health

Re-Languaging, Un-Learning and Discerning with Dawn Lester | EP 103
Dawn Lester drops in to provide language upgrades and healing wisdom.
Tom Foolery
Nov 13, 2025

My first encounter with Dawn's work was via What Really Makes You Ill?

My latest encounter with hearing her present at Confluence on the powerful union of conscious mind with conscious language, a revolutionary yet simple practice.

From these two connections, Dawn nudged me along the road to self-empowerment, particular through her inimitable style of blending ideas about the nature of realm with highly practical out looks.

In this conversation, we delve into the depths of forgiveness, skepticism, the purpose of Pain, moving beyond the confines of a previous life, and much more... I forego my characteristic long descriptions to encourage you to lean into every utterance from this recording.

I am certain you will enjoy Dawn's Writings on Substack, as well as her stellar podcast, Dawn of Discernment.

